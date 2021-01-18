A Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Minna, Rev. Father John Gbakaan Yaji, has been killed by his kidnappers in Niger State, The Nation is reporting.

His body, sources told the highly revered newspaper, was discovered on Sunday.

It was learnt the priest was kidnapped on Friday night in Tufa village along Lambata-Lapai Road on his way to his station after a religious meeting in Lambata.

The late Priest was kidnapped alongside his brother, but the whereabouts of the brother remains unknown.

The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, ASP Abiodun Wasiu, said he will get back to The Nation when he was contacted.

However, a Reverend of the Catholic Diocese of Minna, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying that search has been intensified towards finding the younger brother of the priest.