The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe, and some other kidnapped victims have been rescued without payment of ransom.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, announced the development on Friday.

Ikeokwu said the rescue was sequel to a sting operation by operatives of the Command.

Chikwe was abducted by gunmen on Sunday night along with his driver at the World Bank area of Owerri, the Imo State capital.