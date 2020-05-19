The kidnapped Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Presley Ediagbonya, had been found dead in the bush, two days after he was kidnapped.

Though the police could not confirm the development, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Denis Idahosa, described it as a sad development.

Ediagbonya, a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Edo State was said to have been kidnapped over the weekend from his farm in Utesi, around Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State.

Idahosa urged security operatives to increase their security presence in the area in order to prevent a re-occurrence of such sad incident.

He described Ediagbonya as an outstanding party leader with broad knowledge in party administration and grassroots politicking.