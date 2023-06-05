Kidnapped Anambra Reverend Father regains freedom

Kidnapped Rev. Father Stanislaus Mbamara of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State has regained his freedom.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chancellor of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Raphael Ezeogu.

The statement was issued in the early hours of Monday.

The church through Rev. Father Ezeogu had earlier announced that Rev. Father Mbamara, attached to the Nnewi Diocese, had been abducted by gunmen while returning to Nnewi from Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Friday.

The statement on Monday morning said: “With joy, Nnewi Diocese is announcing the release of Rev. Stanislaus Mbamara, who was kidnapped two days ago has been liberated.

“We sincerely thank all of you who joined us in prayer for God’s interventions.

“Please join us in happy acknowledging God’s compassion once again palpably manifested.”