Kidnapped Anambra NDLEA Director regains freedom

A Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Anambra State command, Daniel Onyishi, kidnapped in the early hours on June 12, 2025, along Winner Road, Awka, has regained freedom.

Onyishi, who was reportedly kidnapped by some yet-to-be-identified assailants after being trailed, was released on Sunday and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed his freedom in a statement released on Sunday.

Ikenga, who did not disclose if any ransom was paid, said the Police, in collaboration with sister agencies, particularly high-powered covert operatives of the NDLEA Zone 12 command, led the rescue efforts which helped the victim’s safe return.00 / The statement read, “The Anambra State Police Command on June 22, 2025, confirmed the release of the abducted NDLEA Anambra State Director, Mr Daniel Onyishi.

“It would be recalled that the victim was abducted in the early hours of June 12, 2025, along Winner Road, Awka. He is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention.

“The Police, in collaboration with sister agencies, especially the high-powered covert operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which helped the victim’s safe return.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, has briefed the police high command on the development and activated the IGP’s directive to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Recall that the NDLEA boss abduction drew significant attention, renewing calls for more robust security measures to combat insecurity, particularly kidnapping in Anambra.

