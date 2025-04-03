Kidnapped Abia oil magnate regains freedom

Oil baron and the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, Chief Obasi Lawson, kidnapped at Azunmiri in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, has regained his freedom after spending about one month in the kidnappers’ den.

Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this at a press briefing in Umuahia, said the oil magnet was rescued alive, and in good condition.

“He was rescued alive about two days ago and he is hale and hearty”, the Commissioner said, but refrained from giving further details.

Recall that the oil merchant also known as SOBAS, was abducted on March 4, 2025, after his motorcade was intercepted by armed men who killed his driver and one of the security personnel escorting him.

Lawson was returning to his base in Port Harcourt after visiting his home in Arochukwu, Abia State, when the incident occurred.

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, had in a statement issued after the incident, said: “A dark blue Sienna vehicle carrying unidentified gunmen double-crossed them and opened fire on Lawson’s convoy while they were returning to Port Harcourt through Azumini Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area.

“While the officers were repelling the attack, another set of gunmen forcefully took Chief Lawson, ordered him into their vehicle, and took him to an unknown destination, leaving his driver and one other dead.”

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner said the state government had issued a stern warning to traditional rulers and President Generals of various communities across the state, that henceforth, anyone caught harbouring criminals in his domain would be severely dealt with.

He cautioned them to be vigilant and report all cases of suspicious movements involving criminal elements to security agents.

The Commissioner, who refrained from giving details about the rescued oil magnate, urged residents to take security issues very seriously and report any suspicious movements around them.

Also Read

He said, “As is usual with security matters, I may not want to go into details of what happened to the businessman, but the state government is advising Abians to remain vigilant. Town unions and traditional rulers must be alive to their duties of keeping watch over their domains.

“The state government is frowning seriously at this and the warning is that if you are caught in the act of harbouring criminals, you will be treated as one.

“Of course, let me reiterate the old cliche that when you see something, you say something. We have to even go further to say that when you see something, take action by making discreet reports to the security agencies,” Kanu said.

The Commissioner warned that henceforth, the state government would through security agencies start beaming its search light on all traditional rulers to ascertain those who harbour criminals in their domains.

He said that the state government would not hesitate to sanction any traditional ruler found to be conniving with criminals.

Post Views: 8