Kidnap: Security operatives rescue NSCDC Senior Officer’s wife

Victoria Dandaura, the kidnapped wife of the head of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Appollos Dandaura, has been rescued by security operatives.

This was revealed in a statement by the NSCDC’s Public Relations Office, Olusola Odumosu, on Friday in Abuja.

Odumosu said that the kidnap victim was rescued on Friday at about 9:20pm somewhere in Lafia Local Government Area of Nassarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mrs. Dandaura was kidnapped from her residence in Gidi-Gidi area of Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday at 7pm by unknown gunmen.

According to the PRO: “She was rescued unhurt after a successful joint operation by a combined tactical team comprising of men of NSCDC CG’SSIS, NSCDC Counter Terrorism Operatives (CTU) and NSCDC Special Female Squad (SFS).”

He added that the rescue operation was in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force.

The Spokesman, however, said that ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura, younger brother to the head of CG’SSIS, who sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, is still receiving medical treatment and is currently in a stable situation.

Odumosu further said that NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, appreciates the efforts, maximum support and cooperation of sister security agencies in the rescue operation.

Audi assured the general public that the Corps, under his watch, will continue to protect lives, properties and all Critical National and Infrastructure in the country.





