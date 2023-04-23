Kidnap: Police rescue victim, neutralise one suspect in Ebonyi

Police Command in Ebonyi on Sunday said it rescued a kidnapped victim and killed one suspect in the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, spokesperson for the Command, in a statement in Abakaliki, said the officers and men also arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered three rifles.

According to the statement, “today being April 23, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Faleye Olaleye, received a distress call that a clergy had been kidnapped.

“He immediately went into action by mobilising the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to cordon and barricade marked out areas.

“The Department of State Service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim.

“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Police to pave way for their escape.

“Unfortunately, they were over-powered by the superior fire power of the Police, which led to one of them being neutralised and the arrest of two principal suspects,” Onovwakpoyeya explained.

The spokesperson noted that two AK 47 rifles and one lar rifle were recovered as well as two vehicles, including that of the victim were also recovered.

The command warned criminals in the state to lay down their arms or leave the state.