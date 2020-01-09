The Delta State Police Command said it has apprehended a wanted suspect alleged to have kidnapped a medical doctor with the Delta University Teaching Hospital in November 2019.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri, Delta State.

Inuwa, who identified the suspect as Desmond Itodje, said he was involved in the abduction of Dr. Jerry Isogun, President, National Association of Resident Doctors, DELSUTH branch, on November 20, 2019.

He said the suspect was apprehended on January 8 in his hometown, Okpara Waterside in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Inuwa said the credentials of the doctor, who had since regained freedom, were also recovered from the suspect.

He said: “The police have arrested a notorious kidnapper, who kidnapped a DELSUTH doctor on November 20, 2019.

“He was arrested on January 8 at his village, Okpara Waterside, and investigation is ongoing.”

The police boss commended members of the local vigilante group for working closely with the police to achieve the feat.

Inuwa urged the group to sustain the good relationship with the police so as to achieve a safe and secured environment.