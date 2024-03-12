Kidnap of schoolchildren: IGP storms Kaduna, deploys Mobile Unit

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, along with the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department, Habu Sani; DIG Department of Operations, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji; Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Police Mobile Force, Yekini Adio Ayoku and other senior officers have undertaken a visit to Kaduna State following the abduction of 287 students in Kuriga.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the visit in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said Egbetokun and his team stormed Kaduna State to assess the situation firsthand.

He said during his visit, the IGP met with Governor Uba Sani and extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Kuriga community, affected by the tragic incident.

The IGP reiterated the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safe rescue of all the abducted students, assuring that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are being vigorously pursued to secure the release of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a bid to bolster security efforts, Egbetokun also announced the immediate deployment of a fully armed and ready unit of mobile policemen to the Kuriga community to enhance security in the affected area and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation.

Governor Sani reaffirmed the government’s readiness to support the police in their rescue efforts.

He assured of continuous assistance and provision of support to the deployed officers.

Additionally, the Governor cautioned against sensational reportage by the media, urging for responsible journalism during this challenging period.

During the visit, the IGP also engaged with police officers at the Police Command and Police College, Kaduna.

He addressed their concerns and assured them of the Force’s unwavering commitment to their welfare, with a view to bequeathing to Nigerians a police institution that is service driven, professionally competent, people friendly and rule of law compliant for a more secure environment in Nigeria.

The Inspector General of Police reiterated that the task ahead of the Nigeria Police Force is critical and will be carried out assiduously to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Egbetokun urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police and other relevant security agencies in the tireless duty towards a swift resolution of the present security challenges in our dear county.