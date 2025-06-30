Kidnap, murder of farmer: Police arrest, detain 10 suspects

The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested and detained 10 persons over the alleged kidnap and murder of a farmer, Chido Ozor, in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that the late farmer was allegedly abducted by gunmen on June 19, 2025 on his pig farm.

The command’s Spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

He stated that the command was still trailing suspects when Ozor’s corpse was discovered near the same farm on June 23.

Ikenga said that police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Awkuzu on June 28, 2025 caught 10 suspects as part of the ongoing investigations.

He added that while the suspects were undergoing interrogation, the operatives would proceed to the next line of action after processing the information.

He explained that the procedure was in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu.

He promised to furnish the public with further information as investigations progressed.

