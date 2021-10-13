Kidnap: 90 students, staff of Kebbi College freed after four months

Ninety students and members of staff of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, who were kidnapped four months ago, have regained their freedom.

Father of one of the kidnapped students, who pleaded for anonymity, disclosed this in an interview on Tuesday.

According to him, all the kidnapped students and staff were released on Tuesday.

The parent did not disclose whether parents of the abducted students have reunited with them.

As at the time of this report, the state government and the police were yet to issue any statement on the development.

Nigerian Tribune.