Evicted housemate of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Kiddwaya, says he has a surprise for his fans.

Kiddwaya, who spoke in a viral video, was evicted from the house on Sunday.

According to the reality TV star, he is thankful for all the support he got during the show and excited to be outside the house with all his fans.

He said: “Hi guys my name is Kiddwaya.

“I have just been evicted from the Big Brother house, but it is all good.

“I am so excited to be here right now with all my fans.

“Shout out to all my fans.

“I love you guys so much.

“It will not be possible without you, your prayers, your strength and your blessings.

“So, I do all of this for you.

“I promise we got a lot of work to be done, but we will get there and I have a surprise for you guys.

“I love you so much.

“Take care.

“Stay blessed.”

Meanwhile, Kiddwaya’s eviction caused a buzz on social media and fans took to their Twitter handles to express their shock.

Here are some tweets:

@ShehuSani: “A Brutal eviction that removed the Sugar from Cake.”

@ChiefTerhemba: “I don’t expect kidd to leave but ‘it is what it is’ welcome back home.”

@Kennyoamusan: “Prince and Kiddwaya leaving the Big brother before Trikytee should remind you that sometimes talent is important but GRACE is importanter!”