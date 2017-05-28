LATEST NEWS:
05. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 5, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Arsenal will spew blood for Wenger – Iwobi

FootballSport

Bafana names goalkeeper trainer for Nigeria tie

FootballSport

Nwangwa’s brace lifts Kano Pillars over Lobi Stars

FootballSport

NPFL: Enyimba FC beat Plateau United

Sport

Wozniacki advances into French Open quarter-finals

Sport

Babalola says experience gave him 6th CBN Tennis Championships title

FootballSport

We have been starved for six months – Ikorodu United players

FootballSport

Khune: Bafana wiser to deal with Eagles

Itumeleng-Khune.jpg
“I also believe our standard has improved, and we have players who will want to impress our coach. It will be difficult, but we are looking forward to the game. I enjoy and work well under pressure."

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, is aware that their upcoming game against Nigeria will be tough as always given the big-name players Gernot Rohr has at his disposal.

The two sides will lock horns in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State this week with history firmly against the South Africans,
Khune expects a totally different ball game.

The 29-year-old is of the view that the standard of South African football has improved tremendously to match that of Nigeria, who have not lost to Bafana in official matches.

Khune added: “We respect Nigeria, they’ve beaten us many times before and have big-name players, but it will be a different ball game this time round,” Khune told South African media.

“I also believe our standard has improved, and we have players who will want to impress our coach. It will be difficult, but we are looking forward to the game. I enjoy and work well under pressure.”

Bafana managed to steal two points off the Super Eagles over two legs the last time these two nations met in Afcon qualifying matches.

However, the South Africans have not beaten their Nigerian opponents in official matches, with their only win coming in an international friendly 13 years ago.

The good news for Bafana is that they will be coached by Stuart Baxter, who remains the only manager to lead Bafana to victory over the 2013 African champions.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousArsenal will spew blood for Wenger - Iwobi

nextFrench Open: Bacsinszky upsets Venus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Ex-Minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Breaking: Shakeup in FRSC, 71 senior officers redeployed

Six killed as terrorists attack London again

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.