Khune: Bafana wiser to deal with Eagles

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, is aware that their upcoming game against Nigeria will be tough as always given the big-name players Gernot Rohr has at his disposal.

The two sides will lock horns in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State this week with history firmly against the South Africans,

Khune expects a totally different ball game.

The 29-year-old is of the view that the standard of South African football has improved tremendously to match that of Nigeria, who have not lost to Bafana in official matches.

Khune added: “We respect Nigeria, they’ve beaten us many times before and have big-name players, but it will be a different ball game this time round,” Khune told South African media.

“I also believe our standard has improved, and we have players who will want to impress our coach. It will be difficult, but we are looking forward to the game. I enjoy and work well under pressure.”

Bafana managed to steal two points off the Super Eagles over two legs the last time these two nations met in Afcon qualifying matches.

However, the South Africans have not beaten their Nigerian opponents in official matches, with their only win coming in an international friendly 13 years ago.

The good news for Bafana is that they will be coached by Stuart Baxter, who remains the only manager to lead Bafana to victory over the 2013 African champions.