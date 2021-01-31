World Cup-winner, Sami Khedira, will join Hertha Berlin on a permanent basis, penning a deal that keeps him at the club until June 2023.

Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: “Sami Khedira from Juventus to Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal, confirmed. Personal terms agreed until June 2023.”

Khedira was in the final six months of his contract and was being linked heavily with a reunion with old boss and Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The two along with James Rodriguez enjoyed a good spell together at the Bernabéu with Real Madrid.

The German’s last bit of action came for Juventus back in June.

At 33 years of age, he has been alienated by the Old Lady and has been looking for a new club since the summer.

This added fuel to the Toffees’ links, giving the impression they would get their man.

With his contract up in the summer, Everton are willing to take a punt on Khedira whether that would be a free transfer at the end of the season or a January switch.

However, they have now missed out on a target that could have added a lot of quality in depth, with the Premier League club thin in personnel at the moment.

Injuries to key first-team players have seen them drop some points this season – displaying they are lacking quality backup options.