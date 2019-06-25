A date has finally been set for the long-awaited fight between Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao, with the bout scheduled, in principle, for November 9.

The two had verbally agreed on a welterweight clash in 2017, before the deal fell through.

Both trained under Freddie Roach at his California gym, the Wildcard Boxing Club, and even sparred there a decade ago.

“I’m only interested in big fights and a fight with Manny Pacquiao would definitely be a big fight,” Khan told The Mirror.

But, before the pair square off, they each have their own battles to face.

Khan, 32, will fight Neeraj Goyat on July 12, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after losing against Terence Crawford in April, and Pacquiao, 40, will come up against Keith Thurman just a week later at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“There’s been lots of talk about me and Manny fighting for years, going back to when we were together under Freddie,” said the former unified light-welterweight champion.

“It’s a fight I’d love and, now, it looks like it will finally happen. I want to get back in the mix. That’s why I took this fight so soon after Crawford.

When asked about the upcoming matches, Khan said: “Hopefully, he’ll win, I’ll win and we can make it after that.

“I know I haven’t got long left and I want to make the most of what’s left of my career.”