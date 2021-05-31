Keystone Bank Limited in partnership with the Nasarawa State government on May 21, 2021 vaccinated over 1,000 students and teachers of Government Secondary School, Garaku, Nasarawa against typhoid bacterial disease.

A statement by the lender said the gesture, which is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, is in line with its never-ending efforts to create sustainable impact within the environment it operates.

Speaking at the event, Lawal J. Ahmed, Executive Director, North and Public Sector of the bank, who was represented by Suleiman Mohammed, Regional Head, Abuja and North Central, noted that health initiatives like this is on the forefront of the Keystone Bank’s CSR drive, especially during unprecedented times such as this.

Ahmed said: “At Keystone Bank, we understand the importance of healthy living; a healthy nation will produce a robust economy.

“So, this is just one of the many health initiatives we have extended to students, school children and Nigerians.

“As the students go through their academics, it’s also important that they remain fit and healthy.”

On his part, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who also attended the event, commended the bank for being alive to its CSR in partnering with the state government to keep her students in good health.

Akabe further called on other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture of Keystone Bank for the benefit of the larger society.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.