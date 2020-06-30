Members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity have accused the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, of planning to use the recruitment of 774,000 unskilled workers across the country for the ambition of a particular presidential aspirant.

The Joint Committee, led Senator Godiya Akwashiki, levelled the allegation while briefing newsmen after the shouting match with Keyamo on Tuesday at the Committee’s Meeting Room.

Akwashiki claimed the Minister is using the programme to strategise for a particular presidential aspirant for the 2023 polls.

The Panel said: “We heard that even this program he is using in support of somebody’s candidature.

“He is building a structure.”

The Joint Committee also denied the allegation that it was demanding for 15 per cent of the job placement for lawmakers.

The Committee said: “These are the questions that we asked and the DG of NDE (National Directorate of Employment) said he only knows of eight people.

“That is, the leaders of the religious sect: the Christians, the JNI (Jama’tul Nasril Islam), the youth council and the market women, totaling about eight people.

“How the Minister arrived at the remaining 12 people is best known to him.

“The Director General, who happens to be the Accounting Officer of the agency, did not know how he came about the selection of the 12 people.

“Do you think there is justice there?

“There is no justice and we cannot sit down and watch him.

“But because he claims he is a lawyer, he is trying to bring confusion.

“He is trying to turn us around.

“He trying to make the whole system look like busy-body, saying that this is public hearing.

“This is not public hearing.

“If it is public hearing, we will not invite only the two ministers, the DG NDE and the Permanent Secretary.

“We will invite even the public, the market women, the youths and labourers to come and tell us how they want the programme to be run.

“This is not a public hearing.

“We only want them to tell us how they arrived at the selection of 20 people from each state, but because he has a skeleton in his cupboard, he didn’t want us to go ahead.

“Even the DG of the NDE, who is the accounting officer of the NDE, didn’t know about the 12 people.

“What is he trying to tell people”

“At the end of the day, he tried to insult the lawmakers as if he is trying to tell us the procedures of our sitting.”