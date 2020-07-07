The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, will on Tuesday (today) appear before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity to explain issues surrounding the recruitment of 774,000 youths into Public Works.

Keyamo had last week appeared before the Joint Committee, but the meeting was inconclusive as the Junior Minister and the lawmakers engaged in a shouting match.

However, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria in a letter written to the Panel ahead of his appearance today accused the Chairman, House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Hon. Muhammad Wudil, of attempt to dictate the execution of the recruitment exercise.

He added that he may not get fair hearing with the inclusion of Hon. Wudili in the panel.

He said: “The Chairman of the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Honourable Muhammad Ali Wudil, has already publicly accused me of flouting certain unknown rules in arriving at the States’ Selection Committees.

“Consequently, I may not be able to get a fair hearing from him, especially as he is the one that has been at the forefront of insisting on controlling and dictating the execution of this programme behind the scene.

“He also made frantic efforts to stop the inauguration of the States’ Selection Committees through series of phone calls to me.”

The National Assembly had last week suspended the recruitment of 774,000 youths into the Public Works programme until the Minister for state of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, comes to address the gray areas.