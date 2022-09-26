Keyamo speaks on purported removal from APC campaign council

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, accused the opposition of spinning false reports in a futile attempt to unseat him as spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

Keyamo’s rebuttal is coming on the heels of an online publication that has been trending on social media all morning that he has incurred the wrath of President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Aso Rock cabal with his ‘frequent unguarded comments’.

While describing him as a ‘loose cannon’, the report quoted a presidential source as saying he is constantly ‘demarketing’ the gains of Buhari’s administration in the last seven years despite being a serving minister.

The report partly read, “Buhari has asked for the removal of Festus Keyamo as the party’s campaign spokesperson. The President accused him of always de-marketing his regime, describing the government in which he is a minister as a failed regime.

“He has been described as a loose cannon who is daily demarketing his regime as a failed regime. The cabal members are not happy,” the source said.

The publication also referred to his Sunday interview on Channels Television, where he was heard saying Nigerians are hungry and would look beyond the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket to vote for a capable candidate to fix the country.

Reacting to the report, Keyamo said he does not waste his time discussing fake reports.

“Since when did Sahara Reporters become a credible news portal for anybody to use as a reference point? Please refer to the tweet on my Twitter handle. I have already addressed the issue there,” he said.

On his verified Twitter handle, the minister described the allegation as fake, saying it was an obvious sign that the opposition camps are in panic mode.

The tweet read, “Very funny fake news. When people feel uncomfortable with the uncompromising defence of your mandate, they promote such fake news to achieve a purpose.

“The opposition thinks they can plant stories to destabilise our ranks. This is the height of panic mode they find themselves in.”