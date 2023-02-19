Keyamo says smooth talkers are fraudsters as he speaks on Buhari, Tinubu

The spokesperson for All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Campaign, Festus Keyamo, has said leadership is about character and not eloquence, good looks or fluency in speech.

He said this on Sunday in Abuja at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum, saying criminals could also have such qualities.

Keyamo said: “Fraudsters are smooth talkers.

“They are not leaders.

“Leadership is not smooth talk.

“It is character.

“And that is why President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the best leaders in Africa.

“This is especially in terms of integrity, which had endeared him to most people, even members of the opposition political parties.”

Keyamo added that unlike some leaders, Buhari, who would be leaving office on May 29, 2023, has no magnificent building or mansion waiting for him.

He said: “Buhari will be returning to his old house in Daura, Katsina after leaving office as president on May 29.”

He said that character was important in leadership and not too much talk.

He added that although Tinubu may not be a smooth talker like some people, he had achieved a lot.

He said: “He has character, achievements and records behind him and that is why he is the best candidate for Nigeria.

“If elected as the country’s next president, Tinubu will do somethings differently, especially those things he think are not working presently.

“For instance, he already has his own ideas on improving the country’s security he will bring to the table if elected.

“And he has already given his own idea on how he thinks the current naira redesign and cashless policy should go.”

He added that the former two-term Governor of Lagos State had always given his thoughts on national issues, which showed that he has his own approach to it.

Keyamo appealed to Nigerians not to be deterred by the Naira redesign and cashless policy, saying they should come out in their numbers to vote.

According to him, the more they vote, the more credible the elections will be.

He said: “We want to appeal to Nigerians, the policy as it is today, there is nothing we can do about it, it is being implemented.

“But that should not hamper them from voting.

“We beg them, we appeal to them to come out enmase to vote.

“For those who want to vote out of anger, just express your anger against those supporting the policy to punish you and vote for those fighting for you who are APC governors.”