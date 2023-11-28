Keyamo order NSIB to release report on ‘diverted’ United Nigeria flight

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to release investigative reports on Flight NUA0504 within 10 days.

He spoke on Monday at a meeting he held with the leadership of the ministry and Heads of Agencies under it.

United Nigeria Flight NUA0504, operating from Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport, Delta State.

Keyamo further told the NSIB to deepen efforts to produce its investigative reports on other incidents that happened within the last two weeks.

According to him, the ministry is taking every step to ensure the safety of lives of Nigerians who decide to travel by air.

He said: “For the incidents that happened recently in the country, some are classified as minor and some serious incidents.

“But we didn’t have any fatality.

“However, we have some preliminary steps and precautions that we are taking as a ministry and the regulators.

“Because of the incident that happened yesterday, where a flight to Abuja ended up in Asaba, they must have their reports within 10 days of what really transpired.”

According to Keyamo, the transcript from the tower of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency indicated that the pilot took off from Lagos and headed to Asaba and not Abuja.

He added: “There was no weather problem yesterday.

“NiMet’s DG is here.

“It was a question about a wet lease plane.

“Pilots and the cabin crew were foreigners.

“They were not familiar with the Nigerian terrain.

“So, it was purely an issue of in-house administrative issues.

Also Read:

“We have agreed, from now on, any wet lease coming into Nigeria must have a Nigerian pilot and Nigerians as its cabin crew.”

The Minister directed the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria to hold a crucial briefing with all pilots and cabin crew of wet lease in Nigeria within 72 hours.

He said he had also ordered the NCAA boss to see how the law could be enforced for passengers to get some benefits from airlines when there were flight delays or cancellations.