Keyamo hails Oborevwori, Okowa’s defection to APC

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has hailed the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and ex- Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, describing the development as a political turning point for the state.

Reacting via his X handle on Wednesday, the longtime APC loyalist and influential figure from Delta, declared the moment a long-awaited breakthrough for the APC in the state.

“Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta State. Finally, finally Delta is APC!” he wrote.

Keyamo attributed the shift to the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu, saying it was the president’s vision and inclusiveness that made the APC an attractive platform for leading political figures.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership that has attracted the best to our Party,” he said.

In a public show of support, Keyamo referred to Oborevwori as his “leader and Governor,” commending him for what he called a bold and visionary decision.

“Thank you, my leader & Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for your foresight and courage in taking this bold decision,” the minister added.

The defection of the Delta governor and top PDP stakeholders has sent shockwaves through the state’s political sphere and is expected to significantly alter the balance of power in the region as the 2027 elections approach.

