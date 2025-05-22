Keyamo appointed as Chairman, Banjul Accord Aviation Council

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Banjul Accord Group, BAG, states.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Aviation Minister, Tunde Moshood, said the appointment was announced during the fourth Meeting of the BAG Council of Ministers, held in Abuja.

According to Moshood, the BAG Council of Ministers comprises Ministers of Transport and Aviation from seven West African member states, including Nigeria, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The statement reads: “As Chairman, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister is expected to provide strategic leadership to the Council in driving regional cooperation, harmonization of aviation policies, and the implementation of key initiatives aimed at enhancing air transport safety, efficiency, and development in the BAG region.

“The Banjul Accord Group was established to foster sub-regional cooperation and collaboration in the development of safe and sustainable civil aviation systems in West Africa, in line with ICAO standards and recommended practices.

“The Abuja meeting also featured high-level discussions on shared air transport challenges, capacity building, infrastructure development, and regional air connectivity. The appointment of Minister Keyamo is expected to usher in a renewed era of dynamism and progress for BAG member states.”

