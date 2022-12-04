Keyamo again releases Tinubu’s US visa page over report he was refused

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has again released a copy of the United States of America’s visa of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The visa page, which was published earlier in the year by The Eagle Online, showed it would expire in 2023.

The release by Keyamo followed a report that Tinubu was refused visa by the United States of America embassy.

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu was scheduled to visit the US, UK and some European countries over a 13-day period.

The APC PCC announced this in a statement last week.

In a tweet on his Twitter page on Saturday, Keyamo said: “For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about ⁦@officialABAT⁩ being denied visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial).

“This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours.”





