Key to wealth creation in Nigeria at THC Unscripted

The much acclaimed Unscripted Live, a flagship event of The Harvestworld Church –THC October edition will be focusing on Real Estate Investment in Nigeria. Unscripted Live will hold on Wednesday 27th October 2021 by 6pm.

Dotun Oloyede, the MD/CEO Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, a notable real estate expert will be on hand to do justice to this important discuss.

Unscripted-Live is one of The Harvest world Church platforms tailored to reach the young urban dwellers in the cities with the sole aim of sharing experiences from notable achievers in the market place on how they overcome the odds in their businesses

This edition is intended to share with the young participants/entrepreneurs the basics of how to take advantage of the numerous opportunities within the booming real estate sector in Nigeria.

Unscripted-Live started over four years ago, with the most sorted after Dr Tonye Cole, co-founder and executive director of Sahara Group.

Other speakers that have spoken at Unscripted are – Ace Sports Analyst and former Super Eagles Media Manager, Toyin Ibitoye, Seun Onigbinde, CEO BudgeIT,Niyi Adesanya Author, Teacher CEO 5th Gear and Tope Alabi famous gospel muscian.

It has also featured prolific writer like Simon Kolawole, the founder of The CableNG and Femi Adeoti Ex MD/CEO Africa Operations for Inlaks Ltd

This event runs every last Wednesday of the month and is specially designed to dissect everyday real issues of young people in the urban areas in an interactive manner to boost their daily living, elicit wholesomeness (spiritual, emotional, financial, relational, etc.) and get direction critical to their aspirations in the market place.

THC is led by empowerment strategists Pastors Yinka and Nike Adesanya and the church is located at No.282, Anthony-Gbagada Expressway, Charly Boy Bus-Stop beside KFC, Lagos. The Harvest world Church is a church for the 21st-century urban dwellers, with the sole purpose of making you a person of influence in our world.