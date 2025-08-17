Key takeaways from our tour of Enugu and Ebonyi, by Bayo Onanuga

We returned to Abuja on Saturday after a three-day working tour of Enugu and Ebonyi States as members of the National Communication Team, led by Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation. During the visit, we engaged with the governors and key officials of both states, held town hall meetings with citizens, and delivered messages from President Bola Tinubu, highlighting his achievements and commitment to lifting Nigerians out of poverty, particularly through the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme. We also inspected a range of federal and state projects, both completed and ongoing.

Our first key takeaway was the unanimous acknowledgement by the governors and citizens that the Tinubu administration is actively executing various projects in both states, as in other parts of the country. It is reassuring to see that the South East, like other regions, has not been left behind, as President Tinubu has ensured equitable distribution of federal projects.

In Enugu, the Federal Government has established a world-class oncological centre for the treatment of cancer. Major ongoing road projects include the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway, Enugu-Onitsha Highway, reconstruction of the 9th Mile-Umulumgbe-Ukehe-Opi Junction, and the iconic Eke Obinagu Flyover in Emene, which would resolve longstanding traffic gridlock in the area.

Minister Idris highlighted that the Port Harcourt-Aba railway project has been completed, delivered, and is currently operational. Additionally, the Federal Executive Council has approved $3 billion for the completion of the 2,044km Eastern Rail Line, projected to unlock N50 billion in annual trade for the region. Furthermore, $508 million has been earmarked for the upgrade and modernisation of Eastern Port infrastructure.

In Ebonyi State, portions of the Calabar-Abuja Super Highway have been completed, while work is progressing on the other parts of the road.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State acknowledged that their states have never witnessed the level of federal intervention currently being experienced under President Tinubu. Governor Nwifuru noted that this is the first time since the creation of Ebonyi State in 1996 that the Federal Government has made such a significant impact.

Our visit coincided with the commissioning of several landmark projects in Enugu State, including modern bus terminals and 100 CNG buses by Governor Mbah. While he did not formally invite us to the ceremony, at an earlier meeting with the National Communication Team, Governor Mbah expressed his gratitude to the Tinubu administration for increased revenue allocations resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies and the re-engineering of revenue collection by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Governor Nwifuru shared a similar perspective, stating that his administration has been able to undertake many new projects without resorting to borrowing.

Notably, he is establishing an ICT University in Oferekpe, developing several housing estates, and expanding the state’s road infrastructure, which he inherited from his predecessor. His signature project, the Vanco Flyover and twin underground tunnels in Abakaliki, is expected to be completed in 2026. This landmark project, the first of its kind in the Southeast—and indeed in Nigeria—is poised to become a tourist attraction.

Governor Nwifuru also emphasised that the iconic road project was awarded to a Nigerian construction company, indicating that the state was ahead of the Federal Government in supporting local businesses and buying Nigeria-made products.

The climax of our Ebonyi visit was the Town Hall meeting at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki. The event, attended by a vibrant crowd—party faithful, including many women in colourful attire—transformed from a simple meeting into a lively carnival atmosphere. Minister Idris delivered the President’s message of renewed hope, while Governor Nwifuru outlined his achievements since assuming office two years ago.

We concluded our tour of the states with a courtesy visit to the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, who provided additional insights into the extensive road and bridge projects being undertaken by the Tinubu administration across the South East and the nation. He clarified recent online reports, stating: “What I brought to the Federal Executive Council was a technical report on the state of the Third Mainland and Carter Bridges in Lagos, and proposals for their preservation. We will soon invite construction companies to submit suggestions on how the Federal Government can best safeguard these critical assets.”

Our tour of Enugu and Ebonyi reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive development and underscored the visible progress being achieved under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

. Onanuga is the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

