Key into the eight-point agenda, Minister tells NIPR

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris- has called on the newly elected officials of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations to key into the eight-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and join the effort to improve the image of the country.

The Minister made the appeal on Thursday when members of the NIPR Board paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Idris, who is also a fellow of the Institute, assured the board of his unalloyed support, adding that the Ministry is willing to partner with all well-meaning institutions and stakeholders in repositioning the country and reorienting Nigerians.

“The Ministry will engage the NIPR in this regard,” he said.

He supported the plan of the Board to pursue the promotion of sectoral specialisation amongst members as a way of further enhancing professionalism and building a robust institution.

Idris said: “The NIPR has been operating as a uni-focal profession and I think that has created a problem.

“We need to decentralise our profession.”

The Minister thanked the NIPR members for the visit and promised to inaugurate the board very soon to commence the smooth and effective implementation of its planned activities.

On his part, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said the council members were on a courtesy visit to inform the Minister of their planned programmes and activities as well as to express their readiness to collaborate with the ministry in the task of nation building.

The NIPR, Neliaku said, is proposing to run a national campaign for the rebirth of Nigeria, which would focus on three key areas: citizen education and value reorientation; a return to made-in-Nigeria goods; and service delivery excellence, adding that they would work with the ministry in implementing this campaign.