Kenyan runner wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Kenyan long distance runner, Edwin Kibet , on Saturday finished ahead of other runners to win the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Kibet breasted the tape at 2:14:19:73 to emerge winner of the 42km marathon.

Another Kenyan ,Kypgon Nehemiah, came second ,finishing at 2:16:37:47 while his compatriot, Bernard Sang , claimed the third position ,finishing at 2:17:17;13.

With Kibet,Nehemiah and Sang emerging as top three finishers,the Kenyans have once again dominated the podium ,like they did in previous editions of the marathon.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls the Kenyans also claimed the top prizes at the 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions of the marathon.

Ethiopian runners dominated the podium in the women’s race.

Guta Hirpa finished ahead of other runners while her compatriot ,Alemenesh Guta ,finished second and Kenyan Jeromo Peris finished third.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his address at the marathon , said that his government would continue to prioritise the use of sports as economic stimulant.

“We will continue to support sports because of its immense benefits as stimulant of economic growth.

“Also, Lagos will be bidding to host the next Youth Games by the grace of God,” he said.

NAN also reports that Kibet the star prize of 50,000 dollars prize money, while the second finisher won 40,000 dollars and the third finisher won 30, 000 dollars .

The same prize money was given to each of the top three runners in the women’s category.

Dignitaries at the marathon included Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Director-General of NSC, Bukola Olopade.

Others were Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, Prince Anthony Adeboye, the Director-General of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu, among others.

