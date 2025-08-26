Kenyan-Nigerian debut collaboration premieres at Venice Film Festival

Producers of: “1 Woman 1 Bra,” a Kenyan-Nigerian co-produced comedy-drama, says it is set to Premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Josh Olaoluwa, producer of the star-studded thriller, made the announcement on his verified Instagram page.

According to Olaoluwa: “It’s Official! We’re having our World Premiere for ‘1 Woman 1 Bra’ at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

“The 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival will be held from August 27 to September 6 at Venice Lido in Italy.

“I am deeply grateful to God for this incredible feat, as he has continued to show me that all things are possible through him who is my strength.

“To my writer/director @ms.vincho we did that!!!!!!! You’ve worked tirelessly these past months, and now I’m happy for the world to finally experience ‘One Woman One Bra’ @1woman1bra the Film!

“To the entire cast & crew, this one is for us. To the amazing community of Loita, thank you for opening your hearts to us, we can’t wait to bring this film back to you.”

Written and directed by Kenyan filmmaker, Vincho Nchogu, “1 Woman 1 Bra” co-production marked the first collaboration between the two nations.

The project is selected as one of four global projects to receive a €200,000 production grant from the Biennale College Cinema 2024/2025 programme.

Shot entirely in Kenya by acclaimed cinematographer, Muhammad Ahmed, “1 Woman 1 Bra” features an amazing cast, including Sarah Karei, Norng’aruani Kipuker, Amos Leuka, Irungu Mutu, and Davina Leonard.

The film blending comedy, drama, and cultural nuance tells the story of a woman’s humorous yet poignant journey to find the perfect bra while reclaiming her identity in her society.

NAN reports that Venice International Film is an annual film festival held in Venice, Italy.

It is acclaimed to be the world’s oldest film festival and one of the “Big Five” International film festivals worldwide, which include the Big Three European Film Festivals (Venice, Cannes, Berlin).

The 2025 edition will have American filmmaker Alexander Payne serve as Jury President for the main competition, while Emanuela Fanelli, Italian actress and model, will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

