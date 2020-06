The UN General Assembly on Thursday elected Kenya as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2021-2022.

Kenya defeated Djibouti in a second-round run-off.

In Thursday’s voting, Kenya won 129 votes out of the 191 member states that were present and voting.

Djibouti got 62 votes.

In Wednesday’s first round, India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway were elected non-permanent members of the Security Council for a two-year term.

