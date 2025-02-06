Kemi Badenoch unveils stricter UK immigration rules, seeks 15-year wait for citizenship + Video

British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has introduced a major policy shift, proposing that immigrants must wait at least 15 years before becoming eligible for British citizenship.

In her first major announcement as Conservative leader, Nigeria born Badenoch revealed plans to tighten the immigration system.

This will include extending the period before migrants can apply for indefinite leave to remain from five years to 10 years.

She also disclosed that those who claim benefits, rely on or access social housing or have criminal records would be barred from settling in the UK permanently.

Badenoch said in a viral video: “I want to reduce immigration and make living here actually mean something.

“We need to change the way our immigration system works.

“So I am announcing that the conservative party is going to do the following things differently:

“1. If you want to stay in our country permanently and apply for indefinite leave to remain, the time you have to live here before you apply would increase from 5 years to 10 years.

“2. You will have to be a net contributor with a high enough salary, especially if you want to bring family members with you.

“And if you have a criminal record, you are banned.

“We would increase the time you can apply for a British passport from 12 months to five years, meaning it will take a minimum of 15 years to start an application.

“If you enter this country illegally or overstay your visa, you will be banned from ever getting leave to remain or a passport.”

