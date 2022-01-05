Kemi Afolabi injured during robbery attack

Actress Kemi Afolabi on Tuesday sustained injuries during a robbery attack on her while returning from a movie set.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 43-year-old shared photos and a video, showing her injured body.

According to the actress, the armed robbers broke the windscreen of her car which left her injured because of the impact of the shattered glass, she also said her phones and other valuables were taken and her driver took a hit on his head.

Narrating the incident, Kemi wrote: “I am in a state of shock! Traumatized!! I haven’t closed my eyes to sleep since yesterday. I also experienced the highly poor insecurity state in Nigeria which has become a norm. No matter how much we scream and cry, it always falls on deaf ears of those who govern us even when death is involved.

“My driver and I were attacked by armed robbers at Arepo where I went to film while in traffic on our way back home yesterday, They broke my windscreens, left my whole body with wounds and skin in pains because of the impact of the shattered glass which was forcefully broken while I was in the car, my arm was cut with a cutlass, they took my phones, belongings and ran off! Sadly my driver also took a hit to his head.

“Still, I am thankful because it could be worse! However, this is nothing compared to what I’ve been through in recent times. No matter what may come my way, I will forever be grateful to God for preserving my life.”

Fellow celebrities and fans wished her a speedy recovery in the comment section of the post.

The incident happened days after Kemi narrated her near-death experience.

In an Instagram post on December 31st, the actress revealed she was treated for an undisclosed illness.