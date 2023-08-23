Kelechi Iheanacho on Palace radar

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho could be a target for Crystal Palace in the coming week.

The English Premier League club are considering how they would respond if Jean-Philippe Mateta leaves.

Palace do not want to lose Mateta, but are aware that big bids from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig may be hard to turn down.

According to the Evening Standard, the player wants to leave, which means Palace will seek a replacement.

Leipzig have seen a £7 million offer rejected, as Palace want a lot more money.

They will want to make sure they can sign Iheanacho for a fee that is lower than what they earn for Mateta.