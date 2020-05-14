One way to fight stress and anxiety while getting in some exercise, experts say, is the act of cleaning. And with personal and home hygiene gaining increased importance in recent times, the following YouTube channels are jam-packed with inspiration for getting your house in order room by room — literally.

Simply Nikki

A messy pantry happens to the best of us, unless we happen to have a healthy dose of OCD. Recently divorced Australian mother of two, Nikki Thot, of Jamie and Nikki fame, shares how she’s using her time at home to clean up her pantry and make it look like something out of the pages of a magazine.

Jansen’s DIY

Bathrooms and small spaces in general can very quickly get very out of hand. The folks over at Jansen’s DIY (a channel dedicated to home improvement, life hacks and DIY-related topics) have compiled a list of 20 ways to organise and create storage space in small bathrooms.

Jessica Tull

Have you been tossing old newspapers, cardboard boxes, plastic bags, old tools and useless toys in your garage for years? If you want to stop the cycle, Jessica Tull is here for you. Get inspired as she transforms her complete disaster of a garage into an orderly sanctuary.

Clean My Space

A cluttered, untidy and dirty bedroom could be affecting your quality of life without you even realising it. Waking up to a tidy and organised bedroom can increase your productivity, improve your mood and even help you sleep better. Melissa from Clean My Space not only shows you how to clean your room, but also how to do it like a cleaning professional.

Belinda Selene

If you feel inspired enough to take on an extreme home clean, clean along to Belinda Selene who has decided to use her social distancing time to give herself a kickstart in productivity and take her mind off things.