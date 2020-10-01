The Kano Electricity Distribution Company has reverted to the old electricity tariff in compliance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission directive.

The reversion was against the backdrop of agreement reached between the Federal Government and Labour Unions that the recent new tariff be suspended by NERC.

This was to give room for further consultation and finalisation of negotiations by both parties following the strike threat by Labour.

Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications, KEDCO, said in a statement in Kano on Wednesday that the 14-day suspension of the tariff was from September 28 to October 11.

Shawai said: “Prepaid customers who purchase electricity tokens from today will receive value based on the old tariff, while post-paid customers will see the value of the old tariff reflected on their next bill.

“Customers who have migrated to the new tariff will need to load a key-change token on their meter to enable them activate their meters for the updated tariff before loading their token units.

“Customers can request for a key-change token through our customer care portal -customercare.kedco.ng.”

According to him, they can also visit the nearest KEDCO offices.

Shawai said customers who had not migrated to the new tariff should go ahead, buy units and load as they did not need to generate a key-change token.

He said that KEDCO was committed to the course of ensuring that its customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States benefit from all incentives or directives given by the authorities in a timely and equitable manner.