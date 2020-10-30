RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Kano Electric Distribution Company has commenced the distribution of 87,747 prepaid metres to consumers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Flagging off the distribution at Hausaw Quarters, Tarauni in Kano on Friday, the KEDCO Chief Executive, Jamil Gwamna, said the metres would be distributed free through the Federal Government’s intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gwamna was represented at the programme, tagged: “National Mass Metre Scheme,” by the Chief Operations Officer of the company, Vijay Sonawane.

He said the exercise would commence in Kano with the house-to-house distribution in the first phase, tagged: “Zero Phase,” where 87,747 metres would be connected.

Gwamna, who disclosed that KEDCO had one million customers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States, said an appropriate modality for the distribution would be designed to get to the required customers.

He said: “I wish to thank you for being present at this event.

“The Federal Government, in conjunction with the 11 distribution companies in Nigeria, has provided six million metres for our consumers.

“We have about one million customers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina and so, a proper modality for the distribution will be put in place.

“It is not a thing that will be expected within a day, a week or a month, but it has commenced already.”

Gwamna called on customers to take responsibility and report any case of vandalism or diversion to the concerned authorities.

He said: “We call on the public to report cases of vandalism and bypass of connection by anybody to the concerned authorities because it is a crime.

“There are laws dealing with such crimes and violators will surely be prosecuted.”

Also, the Chief Corporate Officer of KEDCO, Malam Salisu Abdulsalam, urged residents to do everything possible to protect public property, while thanking the Federal Government for its efforts at providing the metres for the electricity consumers.