The authorities of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero have fixed October 5, 2020 for the resumption of students for the first semester 2019/2020 academic calendar.

This was contained in a statement by the Director Academic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

NAN reports that Yakubu issued the statement on behalf of the University’s Registrar, Alhaji Musa Labbo-Jega.

He said the university would reopen for lectures and revisions from October 5 to 17, 2020 and hold first semester examinations from October 19 to November 7.

Labbo-Jega said the students will go on break from November 9 to 15, adding that January 25 to February 13, 2021 was scheduled for the second semester examination.

According to him, February 15 to March 28, 2021 is for marking of examinations, SIWES and teaching practice.

The registrar added that registration of 2020/2021 fresh students will be from March 8 to 27, 2021, while lectures will commence on March 29 for returning students.

He called on all students to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols to prevent spread of coronavirus among members of the university community.

The Registrar tasked the students on regular use of face mask, frequent hand washing with running water, use of sanitiser and observing social distancing.

In a related development, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Mukhtar Bunza, has ordered all tertiary institutions across the state to open for academic activities.

The commissioner said in a statement that the reopening of the institutions was based on the Federal and State Governments directives.

Bunza urged students to be strictly guided by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.