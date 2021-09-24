Kebbi, UBEC to build N450m smart primary school

The Kebbi State government on Friday said it had awarded a contract for the construction of a smart primary school in Birnin Kebbi to promote computer studies and technology application.

Professor Suleiman Khalid, Chairman of the State Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said that the project was being executed in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

He made the disclosure at the presentation of sets of furniture donated to Atiku Bagudu Science Model Primary School, Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The furniture was donated by Hajiya Asma’u Mai’eka, a board member of North-East Development Commission.

“The contract has already been awarded, the contractor mobilised and the project will start very soon, probably next month.

“This smart school is a school that will involve the teaching of computers and application of technology in teaching, because we are in the 21st century.

“Construction of this school will cost N450 million and the school, which is a full pledged primary school, will be equipped with state-of-the-art teaching and learning technologies.”

He said that the board would meet to set criteria for admission into the school, but assured that every child in the state would be eligible for admission.

On the donation, the SUBEB chairman appreciated the gesture and urged other well-meaning individuals to also support the development of education in the state, as the government alone would not be able to shoulder it.

Impressed with a presentation by members of the school Debate Club, Khalid made a personal donation of N100,000 to the pupils, to boost their morale.

Earlier, the Headmaster of the school, Malam Abubakar Zaki said the school has 15 committed volunteer teachers and appealed to SUBEB to offer them appointment.

In her remarks, the donor stressed the need for collective efforts to rescue the dwindling standard of education in the state.

Mai’eka, who was represented by Malam Umar Faruk, said the donation was informed by her desire to positively impact the lives of the upcoming generation.