Kebbi to train LG chairmen on security improvement

In a bold move to strengthen security across the state, Kebbi State has launched a new initiative aimed at training local government chairmen in enhancing safety and security in their communities.

Themed: “Predictive and Community Policing to increase Security in Kebbi State,” the training programme, put together by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, is aimed at empowering local leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to take proactive measures in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of their people.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Garba Dustin Mari, confirmed the move on Sunday.

Mari said: “The Kebbi State Government recognised that security challenges are most effectively tackled at the grassroots level, where local government chairmen can act as direct links between the people and state authorities.

“As part of the training program, these chairmen will undergo specialised workshops aimed at improving their understanding of security strategies, crisis management, and community engagement.

“We are partnering with renowned communications firm, Shegs Communications Limited, and we have engaged the service of security experts and Special Operations Consultants that will train our Local Government Chairmen.

“We strongly believe that this programme will go along way in tackling the challenges of security lapse in the state.”

The convener of the initiative and Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, emphasised the importance of community-driven security efforts.

Idris said: “We believe that the strength of our security system lies within our communities.

“Our local government chairmen are key players who can work with law enforcement, vigilantes, and the citizens themselves to prevent crime and maintain peace.

“Our administration has long believed in a multi-faceted approach to solving security issues, and this new training initiative represents a significant step forward.

“By combining the power of local leadership with strategic security policies, the state is poised to tackle its challenges head-on.”

According to the Chief Storyteller/CEO, Shegs Communications Limited, Segun Adebowale, the training sessions will cover a range of topics crucial for effective security management.

Key areas of focus include collaboration with security agencies, community policing and intelligence gathering, and emergency response amongst others.

Adebowale said: “The Governor is desirous of shaping a Safer Kebbi and with this proactive approach, Kebbi State is not just reacting to security concerns but taking charge of its own destiny.

“The collaboration between local leaders, security agencies, and the people of Kebbi is a model for other states grappling with similar challenges, demonstrating that security can be achieved through collective effort, education, and local leadership.”

To this end, Mari said the ripple effect of the training is expected to be profound.

He said: “By strengthening the capabilities of local government chairmen, the Kebbi State Government aims to not only reduce crime rates but also instil a sense of ownership among citizens toward the safety of their communities.

“Residents, knowing that their leaders are actively working to address security concerns, are more likely to cooperate with local law enforcement agencies and participate in community efforts to safeguard their neighbourhoods.”

