Kebbi suspends two officials for insolence

Two officials of the Kebbi State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education have been suspended for insolence.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu , disclosed this in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Sarki quoted the state Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena as saying this in a circular.

Garba-Bena said: “The office of the Acting Head of Service, Kebbi State, has suspended two officials of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hassan Abubakar-Ngaski, Component Lead 1.1 and Abubakar Sule, Project Coordinator under the Adolescent Girls’ Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Programme.

“The two officers have been suspended for concealment of vital information to appropriate authority as it relates to the new construction on AGILE programme which constitutes an insubordination and disrespect to the constituted authority.

“The offences, insubordination and negligence of duty are punishable under Public Service Rule No. 030301(H) and (0) which the two officers are liable to.

“Consequently, the two erring officers have since been issued with letters of suspension with immediate effect until further notice.”