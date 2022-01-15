Kebbi State releases N6 billion to offset workers’ gratuity

The Kebbi State Government has released the sum of N6 billion for the payment of workers’ gratuity who retired from service between 2017 and 2021.

This is contained in a statement issued issued in Birnin Kebbi, the State’s capital Saturday by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena.

“Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has graciously approved the release of N6 billion for the payment of workers’ gratuity.

“Retired workers who disengaged from service in 2017 and 2018 and had received part payment of their gratuity will be paid their remaining balance.

“The other retirees from 2019, 2020 and 2021 will also receive payment of their gratuity.

“This happy development is part of the outcome of an earlier meeting on Friday between the chairman, audit committee for state and local government pensioners, acting head of the civil service and the state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“It was unanimously agreed that labour unions and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) should be involved in all stages in the preparation and payment of gratuity to the deserving retirees” the statement said.

This, according to him, is to ensure probity and accountability in the process of payment.

The HoS explained that the invaluable gesture of the governor was in line with his administration’s policy and aspiration towards improving the general welfare of the retired workers in the state.

“Arrangements for the payment will begin from Jan. 17, 2022,” he assured the concerned retirees.

