Kebbi set to partner UNDP towards achieving SDGs goals

The Kebbi government said it is partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to facilitate the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the State.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris,

disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Idris in the statement issued in Birnin Kebbi quoted Governor Idris as disclosing this during a meeting with the UNDP Country Director, Muhammad Yahaya-Idris, in Abuja Thursday.

Idris identified the mandate of the UNDP to include: justice, peace and governance, climatic change as well as inclusive economic growth.

L-R: Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi receiving a gift from Mr Muhammad Yahaya-Idris, Country Director, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) shortly after a meeting in Abuja.

He said during the meeting, the Governor sought the support and cooperation of the UNDP in its areas of mandate for the state to achieve the set goals.

The Governor observed that the plea became necessary in view of the important role of the UNDP in the attainment of such mandates, hence the need for the collaboration.

“The essence of the partnership is to facilitate the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state,” he said.

Responding, the country director assured the Governor that UNDP was ready to render assistance to Kebbi to enable it achieve SDGs, especially the climatic change and inclusive economic growth. NAN