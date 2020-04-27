The Kebbi State Government has announced the index case of COVID-19 in the state of the 13 samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in Abuja for test.

Governor Atiku Bagudu made the disclosure on Sunday while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the victim had been sent to an isolation centre, while a team of medical experts were working to trace contacts of the victims.

Bagudu said: “The victim is a 40-year-old man with a travel history to Lagos State.

“I, therefore, urge people of the state to continue observing the precautionary measures against COVID-19, including washing of hands, social distances, use of face masks and use of hand sanitizer.

“We are also to avoid crowd and all forms of public gathering.”

Bagudu commended the state task force on COVID-19 and other health personnel for ensuring the state remained free from the pandemic.

The governor further advised the people of the state not to panic and continue to observe personal hygiene.