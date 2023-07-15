Kebbi re-affirms commitment to welfare, safety of corps members 

828 828

The Kebbi Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and security of corps members serving in the State.

Governor Nasir Idris made the pledge Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 corps members held at the NYSC orientation camp, Dakingari in Suru Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mohammed Maccido, said his administration would continue to build on the performances of his predecessor.

“Kebbi State is peaceful, however, I want to direct various security agencies in the state to ensure adequate security measures are put in place to ensure the safety of all corps members serving in this state.

“I therefore urge you as youthful members of the society to be law abiding citizens and relate peacefully with your host community,” he advised

The NYSC State Coordinator, Okolo Banki, said the orientation course was designed to adequately equip corps members with all the necessary skills that would revamp a successful and memorable service year.

Banki listed some challenges facing the orientation camp to include low perimeter fence, inadequate staff quarters and completion of male hostel, while appealing for intervention from the state governor.

The ceremony featured administration of the oath of allegiance on the corps members by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Umar Abubakar, represented by Justice Shehu Kuwa.