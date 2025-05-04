Kebbi: Police detain officers for alleged murder of suspect

The Kebbi State Police Command Kebbi State has detained three of its officers for the alleged murder of an arrested suspect in connection with stealing.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Nafi’u Abubakar, made this development known in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Abubakar, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said: “On April 15, based on a complaint of stolen rims of trailer truck reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jega, one Abubakar Auwal was arrested in connection with the case.

“On April 16, at about 6am while the investigation was ongoing, the suspect collapsed in detention.

“He was rushed to the general hospital, Jega, for treatment, but died on the same date at about 10pm.”

Abubakar added that based on the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation.

He said three officers were found culpable and are currently detained at the SCID for further investigation, while the Divisional Police Officer in the area has been queried and transferred with immediate effect.

The Police Public Relations Officer reiterated the force’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in discharging its duties.

He said: “The wrong actions of few officers do not reflect the values of the Nigeria Police Force, prompt and disciplinary measures are always taken against erring officers to ensure accountability and justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to maintaining discipline, protecting the integrity of its operations and fostering the trust and confidence of the people it serves.”

