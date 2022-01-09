Kebbi: NCS intercepts N21.1m worth of Indian hemp, 150 drums of petrol

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command has intercepted 150 drums of petrol and 389 kg of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) worth N21.1 million in its continued onslaught against smugglers in the state.

The Customs Public Relations Officer of the command, Nasiru Manga, said this in a statement on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi.

The statement noted that the seizures were recorded at two separate locations within one week based on credible intelligence report.

It said: “The operatives of the command while on information patrol on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 along Kyangakwai-Kamba Road, intercepted one Blue Carina E with Registration Number UBT 674 MQ and Chassis Number SB1645BK10E009725 loaded with Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp.

“Physical examination of the vehicle revealed that it was loaded with 389 parcels of one kilogramme each of cannabis sativa valued at N15,560,000.

“Similarly, based on credible intelligence, officers and men of Kebbi Area command on Friday night, Jan. 7, 2022, were able to scuttle the activities of dare-devil smugglers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Low-coast waterway in Yauri.

“Consequently evacuated 150 drums equivalent of 30,000 litres of PMS, which were meant to be smuggled out of the country through waterways valued at N4,860,000.”

The statement quoted the Customs Area Controller, Hafiz Kalla, as condemning how a few unscrupulous elements diverted the product (PMS) for their selfish reasons, thereby sabotaging the government’s effort.

“Kalla reiterated his stand of not allowing smugglers to breath a space, stressing that his men would not relent in their effort to frustrate all the activities of economic saboteurs in his area of coverage,” the statement read.