Kebbi hails vigilante for neutralising notorious kidnapper

The Kebbi Government has commended members of the vigilante service in the Kanzanna general area for neutralising a notorious kidnapper, Dogo Oro.

The accused has been terrorising two local government areas of the State.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, the State’s capital.

He said that Oro had made life difficult for residents of Bunza and Kalgo Local Government Areas.

Idris said that the government was happy with the report that the criminal was eliminated by some members of the vigilante service at Tunga village in Tilli ward of Bunza LGA.

“The successful operation has added a lot of hope for our communities to resettle in their various homes and villages and go about their normal businesses, especially in the Kanzanna general area,” he added.

Idris said that the recent successes being recorded against criminal elements may not be unconnected with the holistic approach of security agencies to make the state safer for all.

He said that Governor Nasir Idris had pledged to give more support to all security agencies, including the vigilante service, working to secure the State.