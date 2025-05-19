Kebbi governor appoints 21 new LG secretaries

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of 21 new secretaries for the local government councils across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, in Birnin Kebbi.

The CPS quoted the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, as saying the appointments were communicated through official letters to the respective appointees.

According to Bala-Tafida, “the appointments are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the machinery of local governance and ensure effective service delivery at the grassroots.”

“The new secretaries include Muhammad Aliero for Aliero Local Government, Zainab Kangiwa for Arewa, Lawali Target for Argungu, Dallatu Muhammad (NUT) for Augie, and Mohammed Gawamba for Bagudo.

“Others appointed are Ahmed Zauro for Birnin Kebbi, Mohammed Umar Bunza for Bunza, Abdulkadir Kamba for Dandi, Rabi’u Bena for Danko Wasagu, Aliyu Abubakar for Fakai, Aliyu Dalijan for Gwandu, and Sabi’u Jandutse for Jega.

“Also on the list are Umar Sama’ila for Kalgo, Suleiman Koko for Besse, Buhari Bawa for Maiyama, Aliyu Libata for Ngaski, Aliyu Diri for Sakaba, and Aminiu Arzuka for Shanga.

“The remaining appointments include Abdullahi Kwakware for Suru, Nasiru Dantani for Yauri, and AbdurRahman Manga for Zuru,” it read.

Bala-Tafida charged the new appointees to bring diligence, loyalty, and a strong sense of responsibility to their new roles, stating that “they are expected to contribute meaningfully to the realisation of the development agenda of Governor Idris’s administration.”

He added that their performance would be closely monitored as part of the administration’s broader drive for accountability and good governance. (NAN)

