Kebbi goes after ghost workers, begins civil servants verification

The Kebbi State Government has announced the beginning of biometric verification of all civil servants in its employment.

This was revealed by Malam Murtala Gotomo, Information Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In the statement in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, the acting Head of Kebbi State Civil Service, has directed all Permanent Secretaries in the state to compile and submit to his office authentic lists of their staff with immediate effect.

Garba-Bena said that the exercise is designed to provide the government an accurate and reliable record of its personnel numbers, and enable it clean-up its payroll.

He said data collected from the exercise will enable the government determine if the billions of naira expended monthly on staff salary are being paid to identifiable and verifiable civil servants, and make savings from an updated personnel record.

The Head of Service strongly warned the permanent secretaries to submit accurate list of tall staff members.

He said: “The measure is taken in order to avail the state government with actual number of workforce and also to determine those who have died or retired from service since 2015 to date.

“Governor Abubakar Bagudu is concerned over the increasing salary wage bill in spite of the fact that available records are showing retirements and deaths the civil service.”